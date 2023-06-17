Smart for Life Inc. (NASDAQ: SMFL)’s -9.65% Loss This Week Just Tells Us Something New

During the last session, Smart for Life Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL)’s traded shares were 0.33 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.03, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.36% or -$0.07. The 52-week high for the SMFL share is $38.00, that puts it down -3589.32 from that peak though still a striking -3.88% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.07. The company’s market capitalization is $2.17M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.29 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.36 million shares over the past three months.

Smart for Life Inc. (SMFL) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. SMFL has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.01.

Smart for Life Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL) trade information

Smart for Life Inc. (SMFL) registered a -6.36% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.36% in intraday trading to $1.03 this Friday, 06/16/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.65%, and it has moved by -69.25% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -95.04%. The short interest in Smart for Life Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL) is 0.25 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.07 day(s) to cover.

Smart for Life Inc. (SMFL) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 119.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $9.36 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $9.75 million by the end of Sep 2023.

While earnings are projected to return -290.80% in 2023.

SMFL Dividends

Smart for Life Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Smart for Life Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL)’s Major holders

Smart for Life Inc. insiders own 29.64% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 9.98%, with the float percentage being 14.19%. Sabby Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 12 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 5896.0 shares (or 0.16% of all shares), a total value of $6072.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1734.0 shares, is of HRT Financial LP’s that is approximately 0.05% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $1786.0.