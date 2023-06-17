Should Vintage Wine Estates Inc. (NASDAQ: VWE) Revive After A -776.99% Drop From Highs?

During the last session, Vintage Wine Estates Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE)’s traded shares were 0.42 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.13, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.73% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the VWE share is $9.91, that puts it down -776.99 from that peak though still a striking 15.04% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.96. The company’s market capitalization is $65.88M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.23 million shares, and the average trade volume was 177.26K shares over the past three months.

Vintage Wine Estates Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) trade information

Vintage Wine Estates Inc. (VWE) registered a 2.73% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.73% in intraday trading to $1.13 this Friday, 06/16/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.89%, and it has moved by -5.04% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -87.68%. The short interest in Vintage Wine Estates Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) is 1.51 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.81 day(s) to cover.

Vintage Wine Estates Inc. (VWE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Vintage Wine Estates Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Vintage Wine Estates Inc. (VWE) shares have gone down -70.18% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -683.33% against 4.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -76.50% this quarter and then drop -137.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -0.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $77.99 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $71.63 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $83.61 million and $78.93 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -6.70% and then drop by -9.30% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -113.90% in 2023.

VWE Dividends

Vintage Wine Estates Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Vintage Wine Estates Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE)’s Major holders

Vintage Wine Estates Inc. insiders own 46.47% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 43.41%, with the float percentage being 81.10%. Wasatch Advisors LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 126 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 9.55 million shares (or 16.09% of all shares), a total value of $10.22 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.88 million shares, is of Paradice Investment Management, LLC’s that is approximately 6.54% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $4.15 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Vintage Wine Estates Inc. (VWE) shares are Wasatch Small Cap Growth Fund and Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Wasatch Small Cap Growth Fund owns about 5.34 million shares. This amounts to just over 8.66 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $17.41 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.21 million, or about 6.82% of the stock, which is worth about $13.72 million.