Should Singular Genomics Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: OMIC) Revive After A -451.72% Drop From Highs?

During the last session, Singular Genomics Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC)’s traded shares were 0.37 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.87, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.42% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the OMIC share is $4.80, that puts it down -451.72 from that peak though still a striking 12.64% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.76. The company’s market capitalization is $61.98M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.24 million shares, and the average trade volume was 191.14K shares over the past three months.

Singular Genomics Systems Inc. (OMIC) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. OMIC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.35.

Singular Genomics Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC) trade information

Singular Genomics Systems Inc. (OMIC) registered a 1.42% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.42% in intraday trading to $0.87 this Friday, 06/16/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.76%, and it has moved by 8.67% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -71.21%. The short interest in Singular Genomics Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC) is 2.2 million shares and it means that shorts have 9.91 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.95, which implies an increase of 55.38% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.25 and $3.00 respectively. As a result, OMIC is trading at a discount of -244.83% off the target high and -43.68% off the low.

Singular Genomics Systems Inc. (OMIC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Singular Genomics Systems Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Singular Genomics Systems Inc. (OMIC) shares have gone down -63.44% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -11.72% against 6.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -2.90% this quarter and then drop -15.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 937.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.2 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.38 million by the end of Sep 2023.

While earnings are projected to return 39.20% in 2023, the next five years will return 11.10% per annum.

OMIC Dividends

Singular Genomics Systems Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Singular Genomics Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC)’s Major holders

Singular Genomics Systems Inc. insiders own 13.40% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 65.82%, with the float percentage being 76.01%. Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 122 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 6.45 million shares (or 8.96% of all shares), a total value of $7.81 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.7 million shares, is of UBS Group AG’s that is approximately 6.52% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $5.68 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Singular Genomics Systems Inc. (OMIC) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.18 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.63 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.37 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.18 million, or about 1.63% of the stock, which is worth about $2.54 million.