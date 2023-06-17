SeqLL Inc. (NASDAQ: SQL): Is It Possible To Be Up 53.08% YTD And Still Lose Money

During the last session, SeqLL Inc. (NASDAQ:SQL)’s traded shares were 0.32 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.44, reflecting an intraday gain of 11.28% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the SQL share is $2.40, that puts it down -445.45 from that peak though still a striking 47.73% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.23. The company’s market capitalization is $6.42M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.42 million shares, and the average trade volume was 692.95K shares over the past three months.

SeqLL Inc. (NASDAQ:SQL) trade information

SeqLL Inc. (SQL) registered a 11.28% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 11.28% in intraday trading to $0.44 this Friday, 06/16/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 14.69%, and it has moved by 14.96% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -35.15%. The short interest in SeqLL Inc. (NASDAQ:SQL) is 0.21 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.14 day(s) to cover.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -11.70%. While earnings are projected to return 32.90% in 2023.

SQL Dividends

SeqLL Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

SeqLL Inc. (NASDAQ:SQL)’s Major holders

SeqLL Inc. insiders own 31.50% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.14%, with the float percentage being 1.66%. AWM Investment Company, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 6 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 0.51 million shares (or 3.66% of all shares), a total value of $0.2 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.18 million shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 1.32% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $73360.0.

Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund owns about 58881.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.42 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $37689.0 market value.