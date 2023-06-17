Senti Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SNTI) Inclined 0.81% Over The Last Month – Are There Ways To Succeed From This Incline?

During the last session, Senti Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI)’s traded shares were 0.32 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.99, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.00% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the SNTI share is $8.77, that puts it down -785.86 from that peak though still a striking 13.13% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.86. The company’s market capitalization is $44.15M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 65430.00000000001 shares, and the average trade volume was 87.80K shares over the past three months.

Senti Biosciences Inc. (SNTI) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. SNTI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.48.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Senti Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI) trade information

Senti Biosciences Inc. (SNTI) registered a -1.00% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.00% in intraday trading to $0.99 this Friday, 06/16/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.00%, and it has moved by 0.81% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -51.71%. The short interest in Senti Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI) is 0.46 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.73 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.00, which implies an increase of 75.25% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.00 and $6.00 respectively. As a result, SNTI is trading at a discount of -506.06% off the target high and -102.02% off the low.

Senti Biosciences Inc. (SNTI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Senti Biosciences Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Senti Biosciences Inc. (SNTI) shares have gone down -28.78% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 30.94% against 12.00. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -28.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $500k as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $700k by the end of Sep 2023.

While earnings are projected to return -4.30% in 2023.

SNTI Dividends

Senti Biosciences Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Senti Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI)’s Major holders

Senti Biosciences Inc. insiders own 31.02% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 28.07%, with the float percentage being 40.70%. NEA Management Company, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 31 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 4.7 million shares (or 10.64% of all shares), a total value of $5.55 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.47 million shares, is of Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc’s that is approximately 7.85% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $4.09 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Senti Biosciences Inc. (SNTI) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2023 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF owns about 1.88 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.26 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.22 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.31 million, or about 2.98% of the stock, which is worth about $1.85 million.