Science 37 Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCE) At Current Prices: Is It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, Science 37 Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCE)’s traded shares were 0.65 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.26, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.39% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the SNCE share is $3.56, that puts it down -1269.23 from that peak though still a striking 26.92% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.19. The company’s market capitalization is $27.70M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.4 million shares, and the average trade volume was 532.67K shares over the past three months.

Science 37 Holdings Inc. (SNCE) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. SNCE has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.12.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Science 37 Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCE) trade information

Science 37 Holdings Inc. (SNCE) registered a -6.39% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.39% in intraday trading to $0.26 this Friday, 06/16/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -11.99%, and it has moved by -3.60% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -92.55%. The short interest in Science 37 Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCE) is 2.34 million shares and it means that shorts have 9.39 day(s) to cover.

Science 37 Holdings Inc. (SNCE) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 29.40% this quarter and then jump 41.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -18.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $12.57 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $14.57 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $19.27 million and $19.86 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -34.80% and then drop by -26.60% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 46.10% in 2023.

SNCE Dividends

Science 37 Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Science 37 Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCE)’s Major holders

Science 37 Holdings Inc. insiders own 16.20% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 59.01%, with the float percentage being 70.42%. Redmile Group, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 87 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 19.81 million shares (or 16.96% of all shares), a total value of $5.58 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.64 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 3.97% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $1.31 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Science 37 Holdings Inc. (SNCE) shares are Fidelity Small Cap Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2023 indicates that Fidelity Small Cap Stock Fund owns about 3.38 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.89 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.82 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.38 million, or about 2.04% of the stock, which is worth about $0.99 million.