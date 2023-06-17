Risk-Tolerant Investors Should Take A Chance On Global Business Travel Group Inc. (NYSE: GBTG)

During the last session, Global Business Travel Group Inc. (NYSE:GBTG)’s traded shares were 0.33 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.02, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.17% or -$0.23. The 52-week high for the GBTG share is $8.40, that puts it down -19.66 from that peak though still a striking 39.32% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.26. The company’s market capitalization is $3.23B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.22 million shares, and the average trade volume was 88.37K shares over the past three months.

Global Business Travel Group Inc. (GBTG) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. GBTG has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.02.

Global Business Travel Group Inc. (NYSE:GBTG) trade information

Global Business Travel Group Inc. (GBTG) registered a -3.17% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.17% in intraday trading to $7.02 this Friday, 06/16/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -11.59%, and it has moved by 10.90% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 7.50%. The short interest in Global Business Travel Group Inc. (NYSE:GBTG) is 0.72 million shares and it means that shorts have 10.79 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $8.63, which implies an increase of 18.66% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.50 and $10.00 respectively. As a result, GBTG is trading at a discount of -42.45% off the target high and -6.84% off the low.

Global Business Travel Group Inc. (GBTG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Global Business Travel Group Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Global Business Travel Group Inc. (GBTG) shares have gone up 27.64% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 64.71% against -6.40. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 19.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $566.5 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $537.4 million by the end of Sep 2023.

While earnings are projected to return 96.40% in 2023.

GBTG Dividends

Global Business Travel Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Global Business Travel Group Inc. (NYSE:GBTG)’s Major holders

Global Business Travel Group Inc. insiders own 18.16% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 83.29%, with the float percentage being 101.78%. Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 59 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 25.71 million shares (or 36.77% of all shares), a total value of $170.44 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.68 million shares, is of Ares Management LLC’s that is approximately 12.41% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $57.52 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Global Business Travel Group Inc. (GBTG) shares are ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Travel Tech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Travel Tech ETF owns about 1.13 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.63 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $7.66 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.54 million, or about 0.78% of the stock, which is worth about $3.68 million.