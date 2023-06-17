Risk-Tolerant Investors Should Take A Chance On ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRY)

During the last session, ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY)’s traded shares were 0.81 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.22, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.81% or $0.17. The 52-week high for the SPRY share is $9.65, that puts it down -55.14 from that peak though still a striking 40.84% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.68. The company’s market capitalization is $605.52M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.63 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.54 million shares over the past three months.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPRY) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.00. SPRY has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.18.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY) trade information

ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPRY) registered a 2.81% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.81% in intraday trading to $6.22 this Friday, 06/16/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.90%, and it has moved by -24.97% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 55.11%. The short interest in ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY) is 4.43 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.2 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $16.67, which implies an increase of 62.69% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $14.00 and $19.00 respectively. As a result, SPRY is trading at a discount of -205.47% off the target high and -125.08% off the low.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPRY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPRY) shares have gone down -24.51% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 13.79% against 13.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 67.30% this quarter and then jump 58.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 495.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.91 million by the end of Sep 2023.

While earnings are projected to return 66.10% in 2023.

SPRY Dividends

ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY)’s Major holders

ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 34.43% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 56.08%, with the float percentage being 85.53%. Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 104 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 11.08 million shares (or 11.69% of all shares), a total value of $72.12 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.74 million shares, is of Orbimed Advisors LLC.’s that is approximately 9.22% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $56.9 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPRY) shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Fidelity Growth Company Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology owns about 1.54 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.63 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $13.75 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.33 million, or about 1.41% of the stock, which is worth about $11.89 million.