ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ: PROK) Has Been Rising 51.53% Year-To-Date. Troubles Yet To Come?

During the last session, ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK)’s traded shares were 0.81 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $10.40, reflecting an intraday loss of -7.60% or -$0.85. The 52-week high for the PROK share is $14.19, that puts it down -36.44 from that peak though still a striking 50.58% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.14. The company’s market capitalization is $2.33B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.32 million shares, and the average trade volume was 223.02K shares over the past three months.

ProKidney Corp. (PROK) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.60. PROK has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.32.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK) trade information

ProKidney Corp. (PROK) registered a -7.60% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -7.60% in intraday trading to $10.40 this Friday, 06/16/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -13.81%, and it has moved by 2.01% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 4.58%. The short interest in ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK) is 3.85 million shares and it means that shorts have 36.21 day(s) to cover.

ProKidney Corp. (PROK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that ProKidney Corp. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. ProKidney Corp. (PROK) shares have gone up 19.62% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -395.65% against 13.60.

While earnings are projected to return -95.90% in 2023.

PROK Dividends

ProKidney Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK)’s Major holders

ProKidney Corp. insiders own 21.17% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 59.71%, with the float percentage being 75.75%. Social Capital Group LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 51 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 13.27 million shares (or 21.55% of all shares), a total value of $150.25 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.61 million shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 15.60% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $108.8 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ProKidney Corp. (PROK) shares are Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port and Morgan Stanley Insight Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port owns about 3.84 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.24 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $26.32 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.37 million, or about 2.23% of the stock, which is worth about $9.42 million.