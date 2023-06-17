PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: PMVP) At $5.96 Is Worth A Gamble

During the last session, PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP)’s traded shares were 0.37 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.96, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.94% or -$0.31. The 52-week high for the PMVP share is $17.77, that puts it down -198.15 from that peak though still a striking 35.57% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.84. The company’s market capitalization is $278.81M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.25 million shares, and the average trade volume was 474.34K shares over the past three months.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PMVP) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.60. PMVP has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.47.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) trade information

PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PMVP) registered a -4.94% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.94% in intraday trading to $5.96 this Friday, 06/16/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.96%, and it has moved by 5.49% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -39.55%. The short interest in PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) is 6.56 million shares and it means that shorts have 25.06 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $21.50, which implies an increase of 72.28% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $15.00 and $35.00 respectively. As a result, PMVP is trading at a discount of -487.25% off the target high and -151.68% off the low.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PMVP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PMVP) shares have gone down -38.62% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -13.04% against 13.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -23.70% this quarter and then drop -22.50% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return -25.50% in 2023, the next five years will return 23.10% per annum.

PMVP Dividends

PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP)’s Major holders

PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 2.32% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 125.36%, with the float percentage being 128.34%. Orbimed Advisors LLC. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 193 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 6.56 million shares (or 14.34% of all shares), a total value of $31.31 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.03 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 8.80% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $19.22 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PMVP) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF owns about 2.25 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.91 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $16.21 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.26 million, or about 2.76% of the stock, which is worth about $10.97 million.