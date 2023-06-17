Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: PFMT) Rose 47.72% From Its 52-Week Low, But YTD Numbers Fell -8.86%. Here’s What You Need To Know At This Time

During the last session, Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PFMT)’s traded shares were 0.89 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.33. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.29, reflecting an intraday gain of 11.53% or $0.34. The 52-week high for the PFMT share is $3.97, that puts it down -20.67 from that peak though still a striking 47.72% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.72. The company’s market capitalization is $252.94M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.13 million shares, and the average trade volume was 133.54K shares over the past three months.

Performant Financial Corporation (PFMT) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. PFMT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.04.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PFMT) trade information

Performant Financial Corporation (PFMT) registered a 11.53% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 11.53% in intraday trading to $3.29 this Friday, 06/16/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 19.20%, and it has moved by 31.60% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 23.68%. The short interest in Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PFMT) is 0.94 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.33 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.50, which implies an increase of 56.13% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.00 and $8.00 respectively. As a result, PFMT is trading at a discount of -143.16% off the target high and -112.77% off the low.

Performant Financial Corporation (PFMT) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 6.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $26.67 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $29.69 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $25.68 million and $26.59 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 3.90% and then jump by 11.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 18.60%. While earnings are projected to return 47.30% in 2023, the next five years will return 20.00% per annum.

PFMT Dividends

Performant Financial Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PFMT)’s Major holders

Performant Financial Corporation insiders own 13.15% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 64.96%, with the float percentage being 74.79%. Prescott Group Capital Management, L.L.C. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 59 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 15.76 million shares (or 20.88% of all shares), a total value of $53.6 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.21 million shares, is of First Light Asset Management, LLC’s that is approximately 10.87% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $27.92 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Performant Financial Corporation (PFMT) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and First Eagle Small Opportunity Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.78 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.35 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6.42 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.82 million, or about 1.08% of the stock, which is worth about $2.65 million.