One More Stock Investors Ought To Pay Attention To Is Spruce Power Holding Corporation (NYSE: SPRU)

During the last session, Spruce Power Holding Corporation (NYSE:SPRU)’s traded shares were 0.77 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.22. The 52-week high for the SPRU share is $1.55, that puts it down -91.36 from that peak though still a striking 32.1% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.55. The company’s market capitalization is $122.12M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.42 million shares, and the average trade volume was 457.73K shares over the past three months.

Spruce Power Holding Corporation (SPRU) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. SPRU has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Spruce Power Holding Corporation (NYSE:SPRU) trade information

Spruce Power Holding Corporation (SPRU) registered a 0.75% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.75% in intraday trading to $0.81 this Friday, 06/16/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.00%, and it has moved by 1.37% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -35.84%. The short interest in Spruce Power Holding Corporation (NYSE:SPRU) is 1.36 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.8 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.00, which implies an increase of 86.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.00 and $6.00 respectively. As a result, SPRU is trading at a discount of -640.74% off the target high and -640.74% off the low.

Spruce Power Holding Corporation (SPRU) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 48.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $8.36 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $7.06 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $3.2 million and $8.03 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 161.20% and then drop by -12.10% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -294.60% in 2023.

SPRU Dividends

Spruce Power Holding Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Spruce Power Holding Corporation (NYSE:SPRU)’s Major holders

Spruce Power Holding Corporation insiders own 30.73% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 27.52%, with the float percentage being 39.73%. JP Morgan Chase & Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 95 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 6.18 million shares (or 4.14% of all shares), a total value of $5.07 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.72 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 3.16% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $3.87 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Spruce Power Holding Corporation (SPRU) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 3.05 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.05 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.8 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.44 million, or about 0.97% of the stock, which is worth about $1.33 million.