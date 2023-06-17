Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCT) Have Dropped -59.19% YTD, What Will Happen Next

During the last session, Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT)’s traded shares were 0.41 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.44. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.41, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.03% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the ONCT share is $1.40, that puts it down -241.46 from that peak though still a striking 36.59% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.26. The company’s market capitalization is $22.81M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.4 million shares, and the average trade volume was 568.83K shares over the past three months.

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (ONCT) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.80. ONCT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.16.

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) trade information

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (ONCT) registered a 2.03% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.03% in intraday trading to $0.41 this Friday, 06/16/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 26.90%, and it has moved by 29.15% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -65.71%. The short interest in Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) is 0.28 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.25 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.22, which implies an increase of 90.28% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.30 and $7.00 respectively. As a result, ONCT is trading at a discount of -1607.32% off the target high and -217.07% off the low.

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (ONCT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (ONCT) shares have gone down -55.16% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 28.57% against 13.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 30.40% this quarter and then jump 38.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -49.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $200k as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $170k by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $191k and $310k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 4.70% and then drop by -45.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 13.60%. While earnings are projected to return -32.20% in 2023, the next five years will return 0.00% per annum.

ONCT Dividends

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT)’s Major holders

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 8.61% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 17.78%, with the float percentage being 19.46%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 69 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 2.86 million shares (or 4.88% of all shares), a total value of $2.25 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.5 million shares, is of Millennium Management Llc’s that is approximately 2.55% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $1.17 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (ONCT) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.16 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.68 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.16 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.64 million, or about 1.09% of the stock, which is worth about $0.64 million.