Now Is A Good Time To Buy VolitionRx Limited (AMEX: VNRX)

During the last session, VolitionRx Limited (AMEX:VNRX)’s traded shares were 0.41 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.66. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.72, reflecting an intraday gain of 8.86% or $0.14. The 52-week high for the VNRX share is $2.74, that puts it down -59.3 from that peak though still a striking 23.84% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.31. The company’s market capitalization is $134.73M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.11 million shares, and the average trade volume was 119.10K shares over the past three months.

VolitionRx Limited (VNRX) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. VNRX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.15.

VolitionRx Limited (AMEX:VNRX) trade information

VolitionRx Limited (VNRX) registered a 8.86% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.86% in intraday trading to $1.72 this Friday, 06/16/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 10.26%, and it has moved by 9.55% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -14.85%. The short interest in VolitionRx Limited (AMEX:VNRX) is 0.68 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.83 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.50, which implies an increase of 61.78% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $6.00 respectively. As a result, VNRX is trading at a discount of -248.84% off the target high and -74.42% off the low.

VolitionRx Limited (VNRX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that VolitionRx Limited has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. VolitionRx Limited (VNRX) shares have gone down -14.85% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -3.64% against 12.00. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 488.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $270k as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $530k by the end of Sep 2023.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 0.50%. While earnings are projected to return -7.40% in 2023.

VNRX Dividends

VolitionRx Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 08 and August 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

VolitionRx Limited (AMEX:VNRX)’s Major holders

VolitionRx Limited insiders own 31.18% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 9.86%, with the float percentage being 14.32%. Lagoda Investment Management, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 41 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 3.78 million shares (or 5.98% of all shares), a total value of $7.21 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.55 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 0.87% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $1.05 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of VolitionRx Limited (VNRX) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 0.49 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.78 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.19 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.17 million, or about 0.28% of the stock, which is worth about $0.35 million.