Now Is A Good Time To Buy United Homes Group Inc. (NASDAQ: UHG)

During the last session, United Homes Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UHG)’s traded shares were 0.38 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $11.24, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.79% or $0.41. The 52-week high for the UHG share is $29.00, that puts it down -158.01 from that peak though still a striking 28.2% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.07. The company’s market capitalization is $540.42M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 84150.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 109.71K shares over the past three months.

United Homes Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UHG) trade information

United Homes Group Inc. (UHG) registered a 3.79% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.79% in intraday trading to $11.24 this Friday, 06/16/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.72%, and it has moved by -29.75% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 14.69%. The short interest in United Homes Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UHG) is 20490.0 shares and it means that shorts have 1.13 day(s) to cover.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

While earnings are projected to return 11.30% in 2023.

UHG Dividends

United Homes Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

United Homes Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UHG)’s Major holders

United Homes Group Inc. insiders own 27.55% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 359.44%, with the float percentage being 496.11%. Antara Capital Lp is the largest shareholder of the company, while 98 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 1.25 million shares (or 10.99% of all shares), a total value of $26.0 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.0 million shares, is of Avantax Advisory Services, Inc.’s that is approximately 8.80% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $20.8 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of United Homes Group Inc. (UHG) shares are Merger Fund, The and Investment Managers Ser Tr II-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Merger Fund, The owns about 0.79 million shares. This amounts to just over 17.70 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $7.9 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.15 million, or about 3.38% of the stock, which is worth about $1.51 million.