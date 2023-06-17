Now Is A Good Time To Buy PaxMedica Inc. (NASDAQ: PXMD)

During the last session, PaxMedica Inc. (NASDAQ:PXMD)’s traded shares were 0.3 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.04, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.31% or -$0.07. The 52-week high for the PXMD share is $10.48, that puts it down -907.69 from that peak though still a striking -5.77% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.10. The company’s market capitalization is $15.41M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.4 million shares, and the average trade volume was 745.20K shares over the past three months.

PaxMedica Inc. (NASDAQ:PXMD) trade information

PaxMedica Inc. (PXMD) registered a -6.31% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.31% in intraday trading to $1.04 this Friday, 06/16/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -25.18%, and it has moved by -31.13% in 30 days. The short interest in PaxMedica Inc. (NASDAQ:PXMD) is 0.5 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.89 day(s) to cover.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

While earnings are projected to return -41.60% in 2023.

PXMD Dividends

PaxMedica Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

PaxMedica Inc. (NASDAQ:PXMD)’s Major holders

PaxMedica Inc. insiders own 78.95% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.27%, with the float percentage being 6.04%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 10 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 54959.0 shares (or 0.38% of all shares), a total value of $0.1 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 30781.0 shares, is of Geode Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.21% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $58791.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of PaxMedica Inc. (PXMD) shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund owns about 27802.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.21 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $57828.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2979.0, or about 0.02% of the stock, which is worth about $6196.0.