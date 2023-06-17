Now Is A Good Time To Buy NeoVolta Inc. (NASDAQ: NEOV)

During the last session, NeoVolta Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOV)’s traded shares were 0.34 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.40, reflecting an intraday gain of 41.94% or $1.3. The 52-week high for the NEOV share is $5.49, that puts it down -24.77 from that peak though still a striking 74.77% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.11. The company’s market capitalization is $145.42M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 92610.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 43.37K shares over the past three months.

NeoVolta Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOV) trade information

NeoVolta Inc. (NEOV) registered a 41.94% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 41.94% in intraday trading to $4.40 this Friday, 06/16/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 45.70%, and it has moved by 105.61% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -7.56%. The short interest in NeoVolta Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOV) is 0.11 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.85 day(s) to cover.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.1 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.8 million by the end of Sep 2023.

While earnings are projected to return -20.50% in 2023.

NEOV Dividends

NeoVolta Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on March 30. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

NeoVolta Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOV)’s Major holders

NeoVolta Inc. insiders own 14.57% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 3.50%, with the float percentage being 4.09%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 16 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 0.39 million shares (or 1.16% of all shares), a total value of $0.99 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.29 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 0.88% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.75 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of NeoVolta Inc. (NEOV) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 0.37 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.66 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.02 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.14 million, or about 0.63% of the stock, which is worth about $0.35 million.