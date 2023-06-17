Now Is A Good Time To Buy Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE: MSGE)

During the last session, Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)’s traded shares were 0.56 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $39.02, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.98% or $1.85. The 52-week high for the MSGE share is $40.81, that puts it down -4.59 from that peak though still a striking 28.01% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $28.09. The company’s market capitalization is $1.95B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.29 million shares, and the average trade volume was 332.44K shares over the past three months.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSGE) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. MSGE has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.58.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) trade information

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSGE) registered a 4.98% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.98% in intraday trading to $39.02 this Friday, 06/16/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.33%, and it has moved by 22.98% in 30 days. The short interest in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) is 1.85 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.1 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $43.00, which implies an increase of 9.26% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $40.00 and $52.00 respectively. As a result, MSGE is trading at a discount of -33.26% off the target high and -2.51% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $140.05 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $154.8 million by the end of Sep 2023.

While earnings are projected to return 39.00% in 2023.

MSGE Dividends

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 17 and August 21. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)’s Major holders