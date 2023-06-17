Now Is A Good Time To Buy Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS)

During the last session, Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS)’s traded shares were 0.5 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.16. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.08, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.91% or -$0.06. The 52-week high for the GNUS share is $12.40, that puts it down -302.6 from that peak though still a striking 24.03% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.34. The company’s market capitalization is $100.19M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.4 million shares, and the average trade volume was 246.92K shares over the past three months.

Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. GNUS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) trade information

Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) registered a -1.91% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.91% in intraday trading to $3.08 this Friday, 06/16/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 27.80%, and it has moved by 18.46% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -63.08%. The short interest in Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) is 2.89 million shares and it means that shorts have 15.08 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10.00, which implies an increase of 69.2% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.00 and $10.00 respectively. As a result, GNUS is trading at a discount of -224.68% off the target high and -224.68% off the low.

Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Genius Brands International Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) shares have gone down -48.71% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 13.79% against 1.80. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 32.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $19.95 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $21.3 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $22.12 million and $19.68 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -9.80% and then jump by 8.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 29.00%. While earnings are projected to return 65.80% in 2023.

GNUS Dividends

Genius Brands International Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 15 and August 21. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS)’s Major holders

Genius Brands International Inc. insiders own 7.37% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 9.94%, with the float percentage being 10.73%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 74 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 1.44 million shares (or 4.50% of all shares), a total value of $4.45 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.43 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 1.35% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $1.34 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.94 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.93 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.9 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.41 million, or about 1.28% of the stock, which is worth about $1.27 million.