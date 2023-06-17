Now Is A Good Time To Buy Forza X1 Inc. (NASDAQ: FRZA)

During the last session, Forza X1 Inc. (NASDAQ:FRZA)’s traded shares were 0.79 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.38, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.76% or -$0.1. The 52-week high for the FRZA share is $15.00, that puts it down -986.96 from that peak though still a striking 23.19% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.06. The company’s market capitalization is $15.57M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 16.42 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.60 million shares over the past three months.

Forza X1 Inc. (NASDAQ:FRZA) trade information

Forza X1 Inc. (FRZA) registered a -6.76% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.76% in intraday trading to $1.38 this Friday, 06/16/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -55.77%, and it has moved by 15.00% in 30 days. The short interest in Forza X1 Inc. (NASDAQ:FRZA) is 36910.0 shares and it means that shorts have 1.38 day(s) to cover.

While earnings are projected to return -566.50% in 2023.

FRZA Dividends

Forza X1 Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Forza X1 Inc. (NASDAQ:FRZA)’s Major holders

Forza X1 Inc. insiders own 85.69% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.76%, with the float percentage being 5.31%. Commonwealth Equity Services, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 10 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 17000.0 shares (or 0.24% of all shares), a total value of $20910.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 16600.0 shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 0.24% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $20418.0.

Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund owns about 3639.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.05 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5058.0 market value.