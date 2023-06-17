NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: NRBO) At Current Prices: Is It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO)’s traded shares were 0.34 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.10. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.46, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.86% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the NRBO share is $63.85, that puts it down -13780.43 from that peak though still a striking -2.17% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.47. The company’s market capitalization is $12.44M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.2 million shares, and the average trade volume was 369.59K shares over the past three months.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) trade information

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO) registered a -6.86% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.86% in intraday trading to $0.46 this Friday, 06/16/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.60%, and it has moved by -20.00% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -96.19%. The short interest in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) is 0.24 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.79 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.00, which implies an increase of 92.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.00 and $6.00 respectively. As a result, NRBO is trading at a discount of -1204.35% off the target high and -1204.35% off the low.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO) shares have gone down -72.62% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 87.11% against 12.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 97.60% this quarter and then jump 95.80% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return 72.60% in 2023.

NRBO Dividends

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO)’s Major holders

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 50.48% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 5.88%, with the float percentage being 11.88%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 21 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 42220.0 shares (or 0.15% of all shares), a total value of $29988.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 33327.0 shares, is of Two Sigma Securities, LLC’s that is approximately 0.12% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $23672.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and DFA U.S. Small Cap Series. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 1984.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.01 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1423.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2846.0, or about 0.01% of the stock, which is worth about $2248.0.