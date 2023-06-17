MiNK Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: INKT) Investing Potential Is $2.73

During the last session, MiNK Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT)’s traded shares were 0.47 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.73, reflecting an intraday gain of 13.75% or $0.33. The 52-week high for the INKT share is $4.32, that puts it down -58.24 from that peak though still a striking 68.86% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.85. The company’s market capitalization is $96.56M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.13 million shares, and the average trade volume was 147.88K shares over the past three months.

MiNK Therapeutics Inc. (INKT) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.60. INKT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.2.

MiNK Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT) trade information

MiNK Therapeutics Inc. (INKT) registered a 13.75% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 13.75% in intraday trading to $2.73 this Friday, 06/16/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 25.23%, and it has moved by 51.67% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 35.15%. The short interest in MiNK Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT) is 0.15 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.47 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.00, which implies an increase of 61.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $10.00 respectively. As a result, INKT is trading at a discount of -266.3% off the target high and -9.89% off the low.

MiNK Therapeutics Inc. (INKT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that MiNK Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. MiNK Therapeutics Inc. (INKT) shares have gone up 18.70% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 9.64% against 12.00.

While earnings are projected to return 28.40% in 2023.

INKT Dividends

MiNK Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

MiNK Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT)’s Major holders

MiNK Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 86.12% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.91%, with the float percentage being 13.77%. Artal Group S.A. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 21 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 0.29 million shares (or 0.84% of all shares), a total value of $0.55 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.17 million shares, is of Longbow Finance Sa’s that is approximately 0.48% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.32 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of MiNK Therapeutics Inc. (INKT) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 30617.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.09 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $79910.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 18490.0, or about 0.05% of the stock, which is worth about $48258.0.