Mesa Air Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA): Another Stock Investors Should Watch

During the last session, Mesa Air Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA)’s traded shares were 0.57 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.44. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.57, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.64% or $0.16. The 52-week high for the MESA share is $3.82, that puts it down -48.64 from that peak though still a striking 59.92% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.03. The company’s market capitalization is $105.52M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.39 million shares, and the average trade volume was 316.35K shares over the past three months.

Mesa Air Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) trade information

Mesa Air Group Inc. (MESA) registered a 6.64% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.64% in intraday trading to $2.57 this Friday, 06/16/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 43.58%, and it has moved by 37.43% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 11.26%. The short interest in Mesa Air Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) is 0.36 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.85 day(s) to cover.

Mesa Air Group Inc. (MESA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Mesa Air Group Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Mesa Air Group Inc. (MESA) shares have gone up 103.97% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 0.89% against 23.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -60.00% this quarter and then jump 67.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 1.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $128.42 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $142.31 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $134.4 million and $125.63 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -4.40% and then jump by 13.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -49.30%. While earnings are projected to return 1.80% in 2023, the next five years will return 1.00% per annum.

MESA Dividends

Mesa Air Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Mesa Air Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA)’s Major holders

Mesa Air Group Inc. insiders own 21.18% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 25.06%, with the float percentage being 31.80%. Bank of America Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 74 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 2.16 million shares (or 5.31% of all shares), a total value of $5.12 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.66 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 4.10% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $3.94 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Mesa Air Group Inc. (MESA) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.11 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.73 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.7 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.45 million, or about 1.10% of the stock, which is worth about $0.68 million.