Mega Matrix Corp. (AMEX: MPU) Stock: Boom Or Bust? What Happens Next?

During the last session, Mega Matrix Corp. (AMEX:MPU)’s traded shares were 0.36 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.75. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.24, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.06% or -$0.08. The 52-week high for the MPU share is $2.57, that puts it down -107.26 from that peak though still a striking 23.39% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.95. The company’s market capitalization is $47.08M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.1 million shares, and the average trade volume was 43.31K shares over the past three months.

Mega Matrix Corp. (AMEX:MPU) trade information

Mega Matrix Corp. (MPU) registered a -6.06% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.06% in intraday trading to $1.24 this Friday, 06/16/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.81%, and it has moved by -26.19% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 25.25%. The short interest in Mega Matrix Corp. (AMEX:MPU) is 72550.0 shares and it means that shorts have 1.25 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.95, which implies an increase of 36.41% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.95 and $1.95 respectively. As a result, MPU is trading at a discount of -57.26% off the target high and -57.26% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -27.10%. While earnings are projected to return -154.60% in 2023.

MPU Dividends

Mega Matrix Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Mega Matrix Corp. (AMEX:MPU)’s Major holders

Mega Matrix Corp. insiders own 17.72% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.01%, with the float percentage being 2.44%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 17 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 0.13 million shares (or 0.42% of all shares), a total value of $0.21 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.12 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 0.37% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.18 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Mega Matrix Corp. (MPU) shares are Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund owns about 0.11 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.34 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.19 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.11 million, or about 0.34% of the stock, which is worth about $0.19 million.