LVO’s 13.33% Gain This Week Has Revealed Something We Didn’t Know Before

During the last session, LiveOne Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO)’s traded shares were 0.38 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.42. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.53, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.79% or $0.07. The 52-week high for the LVO share is $1.73, that puts it down -13.07 from that peak though still a striking 68.63% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.48. The company’s market capitalization is $122.40M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.22 million shares, and the average trade volume was 423.70K shares over the past three months.

LiveOne Inc. (LVO) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. LVO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.03.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

LiveOne Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO) trade information

LiveOne Inc. (LVO) registered a 4.79% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.79% in intraday trading to $1.53 this Friday, 06/16/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 13.33%, and it has moved by -2.24% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 50.00%. The short interest in LiveOne Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO) is 2.6 million shares and it means that shorts have 9.2 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.25, which implies an increase of 52.92% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $3.50 respectively. As a result, LVO is trading at a discount of -128.76% off the target high and -96.08% off the low.

LiveOne Inc. (LVO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that LiveOne Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. LiveOne Inc. (LVO) shares have gone up 167.34% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 89.29% against -7.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 72.70% this quarter and then drop -300.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -15.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $25 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $25.62 million by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $23.43 million and $23.22 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 6.70% and then jump by 10.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -4.90%. While earnings are projected to return 8.30% in 2023.

LVO Dividends

LiveOne Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

LiveOne Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO)’s Major holders

LiveOne Inc. insiders own 20.84% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 23.19%, with the float percentage being 29.30%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 51 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 6.93 million shares (or 7.96% of all shares), a total value of $7.9 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.72 million shares, is of RHO Capital Partners Inc’s that is approximately 4.28% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $2.4 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of LiveOne Inc. (LVO) shares are Fidelity Puritan Fund Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that Fidelity Puritan Fund Inc owns about 6.72 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.71 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6.51 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.54 million, or about 1.77% of the stock, which is worth about $0.99 million.