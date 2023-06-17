Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: LBPH): Stock Investors Should Also Pay Attention To This Stock

During the last session, Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH)’s traded shares were 0.36 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.36, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.73% or $0.6. The 52-week high for the LBPH share is $10.29, that puts it down -23.09 from that peak though still a striking 67.7% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.70. The company’s market capitalization is $201.31M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.11 million shares, and the average trade volume was 95.73K shares over the past three months.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LBPH) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.60. LBPH has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.6.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) trade information

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LBPH) registered a 7.73% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.73% in intraday trading to $8.36 this Friday, 06/16/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 12.21%, and it has moved by -11.06% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 99.05%. The short interest in Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) is 0.2 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.81 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $17.38, which implies an increase of 51.9% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $11.00 and $25.00 respectively. As a result, LBPH is trading at a discount of -199.04% off the target high and -31.58% off the low.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LBPH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LBPH) shares have gone up 109.00% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 10.55% against 12.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 10.40% this quarter and then jump 5.90% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return -32.80% in 2023.

LBPH Dividends

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH)’s Major holders

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 21.06% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 67.16%, with the float percentage being 85.08%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 28 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 2.9 million shares (or 14.11% of all shares), a total value of $11.63 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.35 million shares, is of Cormorant Asset Management, LP’s that is approximately 11.45% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $9.44 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LBPH) shares are Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund owns about 1.25 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.09 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6.33 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.87 million, or about 4.23% of the stock, which is worth about $4.4 million.