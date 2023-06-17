Is ZeroFox Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ZFOX) Worth What Its Shareholders Think It Is?

During the last session, ZeroFox Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFOX)’s traded shares were 0.32 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.19, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.85% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the ZFOX share is $15.73, that puts it down -1221.85 from that peak though still a striking 36.97% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.75. The company’s market capitalization is $136.50M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.4 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.18 million shares over the past three months.

ZeroFox Holdings Inc. (ZFOX) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. ZFOX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.09.

ZeroFox Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFOX) trade information

The stock spiked 0.85% in intraday trading to $1.19 this Friday, 06/16/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.00%, and it has moved by 46.05% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -88.19%. The short interest in ZeroFox Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFOX) is 0.41 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.58 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.77, which implies an increase of 57.04% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.30 and $4.00 respectively. As a result, ZFOX is trading at a discount of -236.13% off the target high and -9.24% off the low.

ZeroFox Holdings Inc. (ZFOX) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 127.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $51.82 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $50.38 million by the end of Oct 2023.

While earnings are projected to return -775.00% in 2023.

ZFOX Dividends

ZeroFox Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

ZeroFox Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFOX)’s Major holders

ZeroFox Holdings Inc. insiders own 24.41% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 56.24%, with the float percentage being 74.40%. NEA Management Company, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 36 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 18.07 million shares (or 15.23% of all shares), a total value of $26.38 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 14.16 million shares, is of Highland Management Partners 9 LLC’s that is approximately 11.93% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $20.67 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ZeroFox Holdings Inc. (ZFOX) shares are ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Prime Cyber Security ETF owns about 0.44 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.37 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.19 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.41 million, or about 0.35% of the stock, which is worth about $2.06 million.