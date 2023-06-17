Is Satixfy Communications Ltd. (AMEX: SATX) Worth What Its Shareholders Think It Is?

During the last session, Satixfy Communications Ltd. (AMEX:SATX)’s traded shares were 0.51 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.41, reflecting an intraday loss of -13.68% or -$0.06. The 52-week high for the SATX share is $79.21, that puts it down -19219.51 from that peak though still a striking 4.88% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.39. The company’s market capitalization is $32.35M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.24 million shares, and the average trade volume was 623.45K shares over the past three months.

Satixfy Communications Ltd. (AMEX:SATX) trade information

Satixfy Communications Ltd. (SATX) registered a -13.68% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -13.68% in intraday trading to $0.41 this Friday, 06/16/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -10.87%, and it has moved by -3.53% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -95.85%. The short interest in Satixfy Communications Ltd. (AMEX:SATX) is 732.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

SATX Dividends

Satixfy Communications Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Satixfy Communications Ltd. (AMEX:SATX)’s Major holders

Satixfy Communications Ltd. insiders own 55.09% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 11.66%, with the float percentage being 25.96%. Cohen & Co Financial Management, Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 18 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 2.84 million shares (or 3.52% of all shares), a total value of $1.92 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.75 million shares, is of Atalaya Capital Management, LP’s that is approximately 2.17% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $1.18 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Satixfy Communications Ltd. (SATX) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF and iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2023 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF owns about 0.29 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.36 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.2 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.11 million, or about 0.13% of the stock, which is worth about $0.14 million.