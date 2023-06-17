Is REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ: REE) Worth It? How Should Investors Deal With It?

During the last session, REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE)’s traded shares were 0.77 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.41, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.86% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the REE share is $1.74, that puts it down -324.39 from that peak though still a striking 34.15% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.27. The company’s market capitalization is $136.35M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.34 million shares, and the average trade volume was 509.16K shares over the past three months.

REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.70. REE has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.07.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE) trade information

REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) registered a 1.86% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.86% in intraday trading to $0.41 this Friday, 06/16/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.85%, and it has moved by 15.61% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -69.16%. The short interest in REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE) is 0.6 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.34 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $0.94, which implies an increase of 56.38% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $0.25 and $1.50 respectively. As a result, REE is trading at a discount of -265.85% off the target high and 39.02% off the low.

REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that REE Automotive Ltd. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) shares have gone down -12.72% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -2.94% against 15.40.

While earnings are projected to return 82.90% in 2023.

REE Dividends

REE Automotive Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 28 and April 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE)’s Major holders

REE Automotive Ltd. insiders own 21.32% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 29.45%, with the float percentage being 37.42%. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 58 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 19.2 million shares (or 7.87% of all shares), a total value of $7.87 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 15.49 million shares, is of M&G Investment Management Ltd’s that is approximately 6.35% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $6.35 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) International Small Cap ETF. Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 0.12 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.05 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $48589.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.13 million, or about 0.05% of the stock, which is worth about $54469.0.