Is Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ORMP) Stock On Course For Another Boom Or Bust?

During the last session, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP)’s traded shares were 0.61 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.76. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.85, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.70% or -$0.19. The 52-week high for the ORMP share is $13.73, that puts it down -256.62 from that peak though still a striking 52.99% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.81. The company’s market capitalization is $159.66M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.41 million shares, and the average trade volume was 916.74K shares over the past three months.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. ORMP has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.1.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) trade information

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP) registered a -4.70% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.70% in intraday trading to $3.85 this Friday, 06/16/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.52%, and it has moved by 6.06% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -2.78%. The short interest in Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) is 0.92 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.48 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.15, which implies a decrease of -22.22% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.00 and $4.30 respectively. As a result, ORMP is trading at a discount of -11.69% off the target high and 48.05% off the low.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP) shares have gone down -53.22% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 55.32% against 17.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 63.00% this quarter and then jump 44.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -0.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $700k as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $700k by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $674k and $682k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 3.90% and then jump by 2.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -1.90%. While earnings are projected to return -198.20% in 2023.

ORMP Dividends

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP)’s Major holders

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 5.45% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 12.64%, with the float percentage being 13.37%. Bml Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 102 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 1.36 million shares (or 3.39% of all shares), a total value of $2.96 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.51 million shares, is of Two Sigma Investments, LP’s that is approximately 1.26% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $1.1 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP) shares are iShares Micro Cap ETF and ETF Managers Tr-BlueStar TA-BIGI Tech Israel Technology ETF. Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that iShares Micro Cap ETF owns about 83182.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.21 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.17 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 76600.0, or about 0.19% of the stock, which is worth about $0.92 million.