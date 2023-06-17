Is Mondee Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MOND) Still A Loss Stock Despite Being Down -21.88% YTD?

During the last session, Mondee Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND)’s traded shares were 0.36 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.50, reflecting an intraday loss of -7.21% or -$0.66. The 52-week high for the MOND share is $16.98, that puts it down -99.76 from that peak though still a striking 20.71% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.74. The company’s market capitalization is $722.50M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.73 million shares, and the average trade volume was 147.01K shares over the past three months.

Mondee Holdings Inc. (MOND) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. MOND has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company's earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be

Mondee Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND) trade information

Mondee Holdings Inc. (MOND) registered a -7.21% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -7.21% in intraday trading to $8.50 this Friday, 06/16/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.00%, and it has moved by -11.46% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -13.62%. The short interest in Mondee Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND) is 0.15 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.7 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12.75, which implies an increase of 33.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12.00 and $13.00 respectively. As a result, MOND is trading at a discount of -52.94% off the target high and -41.18% off the low.

Mondee Holdings Inc. (MOND) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Mondee Holdings Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Mondee Holdings Inc. (MOND) shares have gone down -7.10% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 115.00% against 18.60.

While earnings are projected to return 82.50% in 2023.

MOND Dividends

Mondee Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Mondee Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND)’s Major holders

Mondee Holdings Inc. insiders own 88.25% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 12.82%, with the float percentage being 109.11%. Morgan Stanley is the largest shareholder of the company, while 11 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 9.52 million shares (or 11.33% of all shares), a total value of $106.19 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.49 million shares, is of TCW Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 1.78% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $16.68 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Mondee Holdings Inc. (MOND) shares are ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Travel Tech ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Travel Tech ETF owns about 0.26 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.32 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.84 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 46163.0, or about 0.06% of the stock, which is worth about $0.51 million.