Is Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX: MTNB) Worth What Its Shareholders Think It Is?

During the last session, Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:MTNB)’s traded shares were 0.61 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.01. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.41, reflecting an intraday gain of 10.81% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the MTNB share is $0.94, that puts it down -129.27 from that peak though still a striking 12.2% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.36. The company’s market capitalization is $89.27M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.54 million shares, and the average trade volume was 503.85K shares over the past three months.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:MTNB) trade information

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (MTNB) registered a 10.81% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.81% in intraday trading to $0.41 this Friday, 06/16/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 10.16%, and it has moved by -6.03% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -43.06%. The short interest in Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:MTNB) is 1.22 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.37 day(s) to cover.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (MTNB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (MTNB) shares have gone down -35.12% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -10.00% against 13.60. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -65.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $300k as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $300k by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.06 million and $830k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -71.80% and then drop by -63.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 23.20%. While earnings are projected to return 14.00% in 2023.

MTNB Dividends

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 09 and August 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:MTNB)’s Major holders

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. insiders own 2.91% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 12.77%, with the float percentage being 13.16%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 63 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 8.76 million shares (or 4.03% of all shares), a total value of $4.12 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.25 million shares, is of Sargent Investment Group, LLC’s that is approximately 1.96% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $2.0 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (MTNB) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 5.87 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.70 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.93 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.36 million, or about 1.09% of the stock, which is worth about $1.18 million.