Is IGM Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: IGMS) On Track To Post A -407.25% Or More Growth?

During the last session, IGM Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS)’s traded shares were 0.34 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.25. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.66, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.98% or -$0.4. The 52-week high for the IGMS share is $28.20, that puts it down -191.93 from that peak though still a striking -0.83% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.74. The company’s market capitalization is $435.67M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.34 million shares, and the average trade volume was 276.08K shares over the past three months.

IGM Biosciences Inc. (IGMS) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. IGMS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$1.43.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

IGM Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) trade information

IGM Biosciences Inc. (IGMS) registered a -3.98% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.98% in intraday trading to $9.66 this Friday, 06/16/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.04%, and it has moved by -18.82% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -31.73%. The short interest in IGM Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) is 4.37 million shares and it means that shorts have 20.73 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $30.45, which implies an increase of 68.28% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $17.00 and $49.00 respectively. As a result, IGMS is trading at a discount of -407.25% off the target high and -75.98% off the low.

IGM Biosciences Inc. (IGMS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that IGM Biosciences Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. IGM Biosciences Inc. (IGMS) shares have gone down -51.19% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -12.22% against 12.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -7.50% this quarter and then drop -14.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 184.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $800k as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $870k by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $366k and $250k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 118.60% and then jump by 248.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -69.30%. While earnings are projected to return -7.90% in 2023.

IGMS Dividends

IGM Biosciences Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

IGM Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS)’s Major holders

IGM Biosciences Inc. insiders own 38.12% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 61.95%, with the float percentage being 100.12%. Redmile Group, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 148 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 3.33 million shares (or 11.30% of all shares), a total value of $45.81 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.16 million shares, is of Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC’s that is approximately 10.70% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $43.37 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of IGM Biosciences Inc. (IGMS) shares are Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund owns about 1.2 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.08 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $20.49 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.69 million, or about 2.34% of the stock, which is worth about $14.51 million.