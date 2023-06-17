Is Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (AMEX: VINE) Worth Much? What Should Investors Do?

During the last session, Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (AMEX:VINE)’s traded shares were 0.33 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.35, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.11% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the VINE share is $3.72, that puts it down -962.86 from that peak though still a striking -2.86% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.36. The company’s market capitalization is $5.59M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 94290.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 58.62K shares over the past three months.

Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (AMEX:VINE) trade information

Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (VINE) registered a -5.11% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.11% in intraday trading to $0.35 this Friday, 06/16/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -25.46%, and it has moved by -21.08% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -86.85%. The short interest in Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (AMEX:VINE) is 29040.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.82 day(s) to cover.

While earnings are projected to return -48.30% in 2023.

VINE Dividends

Fresh Vine Wine Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (AMEX:VINE)’s Major holders

Fresh Vine Wine Inc. insiders own 52.18% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 6.97%, with the float percentage being 14.57%. CSS LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 13 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 1.02 million shares (or 6.44% of all shares), a total value of $0.36 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 25000.0 shares, is of Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc.’s that is approximately 0.16% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $8777.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (VINE) shares are Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund owns about 25000.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.16 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $8777.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 20569.0, or about 0.13% of the stock, which is worth about $7221.0.