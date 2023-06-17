Is Focus Universal Inc.’s (NASDAQ: FCUV) 3.90% Gain This Week Telling Us Something New?

During the last session, Focus Universal Inc. (NASDAQ:FCUV)’s traded shares were 0.7 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.08. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.60, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.19% or -$0.07. The 52-week high for the FCUV share is $11.00, that puts it down -587.5 from that peak though still a striking 8.13% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.47. The company’s market capitalization is $107.12M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.16 million shares, and the average trade volume was 106.64K shares over the past three months.

Focus Universal Inc. (NASDAQ:FCUV) trade information

Focus Universal Inc. (FCUV) registered a -4.19% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.19% in intraday trading to $1.60 this Friday, 06/16/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.90%, and it has moved by -13.98% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -82.73%. The short interest in Focus Universal Inc. (NASDAQ:FCUV) is 3.41 million shares and it means that shorts have 40.93 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.00, which implies an increase of 46.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $3.00 respectively. As a result, FCUV is trading at a discount of -87.5% off the target high and -87.5% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -44.30%. While earnings are projected to return -47.00% in 2023.

FCUV Dividends

Focus Universal Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Focus Universal Inc. (NASDAQ:FCUV)’s Major holders

Focus Universal Inc. insiders own 59.24% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 7.87%, with the float percentage being 19.30%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 65 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 1.96 million shares (or 4.79% of all shares), a total value of $4.9 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.28 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 3.13% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $3.21 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Focus Universal Inc. (FCUV) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.53 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.28 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.25 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.38 million, or about 0.94% of the stock, which is worth about $1.29 million.