Is ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ: CFRX) Still A Loss Stock Despite Being Down -76.82% YTD?

During the last session, ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX)’s traded shares were 0.32 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.44. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.78, reflecting an intraday loss of -8.72% or -$0.17. The 52-week high for the CFRX share is $292.80, that puts it down -16349.44 from that peak though still a striking 49.44% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.90. The company’s market capitalization is $4.86M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.57 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.12 million shares over the past three months.

ContraFect Corporation (CFRX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. CFRX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$1.81.

ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) trade information

ContraFect Corporation (CFRX) registered a -8.72% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -8.72% in intraday trading to $1.78 this Friday, 06/16/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.25%, and it has moved by 14.10% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -99.28%. The short interest in ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) is 0.16 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.78 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.00, which implies an increase of 64.4% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $7.00 respectively. As a result, CFRX is trading at a discount of -293.26% off the target high and -68.54% off the low.

ContraFect Corporation (CFRX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that ContraFect Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. ContraFect Corporation (CFRX) shares have gone down -79.24% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 94.60% against 13.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 95.10% this quarter and then jump 94.40% in the quarter after that.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 11.00%. While earnings are projected to return -183.20% in 2023, the next five years will return 12.70% per annum.

CFRX Dividends

ContraFect Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 14 and August 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX)’s Major holders

ContraFect Corporation insiders own 1.53% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 8.95%, with the float percentage being 9.09%. Armistice Capital, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 42 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 86000.0 shares (or 2.34% of all shares), a total value of $0.16 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 51054.0 shares, is of Acadian Asset Management. LLC’s that is approximately 1.39% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $93428.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ContraFect Corporation (CFRX) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 5300.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.34 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $40704.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3257.0, or about 0.21% of the stock, which is worth about $11301.0.