Is Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: COEP) Hit More of the Losses Given A -1096.65% Dip From High?

During the last session, Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:COEP)’s traded shares were 0.3 million. The 52-week high for the COEP share is $21.42, that puts it down -1096.65 from that peak though still a striking 42.46% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.03. The company’s market capitalization is $40.26M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.72 million shares, and the average trade volume was 459.31K shares over the past three months.

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (COEP) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. COEP has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.2.

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:COEP) trade information

The stock’s 5-day price performance is 17.38%, and it has moved by 3.47% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -82.28%. The short interest in Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:COEP) is 0.27 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.34 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.00, which implies an increase of 64.2% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.00 and $6.00 respectively. As a result, COEP is trading at a discount of -235.2% off the target high and -123.46% off the low.

While earnings are projected to return -261.80% in 2023.

COEP Dividends

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:COEP)’s Major holders

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. insiders own 52.11% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 19.50%, with the float percentage being 40.72%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 16 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 81672.0 shares (or 0.38% of all shares), a total value of $0.12 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 64749.0 shares, is of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s that is approximately 0.30% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $93238.0.

Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 2844.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.01 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4692.0 market value.