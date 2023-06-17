Is CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CASI) Worth Much? What Should Investors Do?

During the last session, CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI)’s traded shares were 0.61 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.44. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.13, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.40% or $0.07. The 52-week high for the CASI share is $4.86, that puts it down -128.17 from that peak though still a striking 31.92% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.45. The company’s market capitalization is $30.10M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 89500.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 39.13K shares over the past three months.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CASI) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. CASI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.5.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) trade information

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CASI) registered a 3.40% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.40% in intraday trading to $2.13 this Friday, 06/16/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -11.98%, and it has moved by -7.79% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -31.29%. The short interest in CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) is 0.24 million shares and it means that shorts have 13.3 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10.00, which implies an increase of 78.7% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.00 and $10.00 respectively. As a result, CASI is trading at a discount of -369.48% off the target high and -369.48% off the low.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CASI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CASI) shares have gone up 20.34% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 37.54% against 13.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 10.70% this quarter and then drop -31.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 0.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $10.09 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $10.43 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $8.57 million and $9.9 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 17.70% and then jump by 5.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -11.40%. While earnings are projected to return -11.60% in 2023.

CASI Dividends

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 10 and August 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI)’s Major holders

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 37.46% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 12.90%, with the float percentage being 20.63%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 30 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 0.26 million shares (or 1.93% of all shares), a total value of $0.6 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.18 million shares, is of Wellington Shields Capital Management, Llc’s that is approximately 1.35% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.42 million.

Data provided on Mar 30, 2023 indicates that Northern Small Cap Core Fund owns about 3766.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.03 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $8737.0 market value.