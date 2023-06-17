Is Apexigen Inc. (NASDAQ: APGN) Still A Buy After plugging 3.39% Last Week?

During the last session, Apexigen Inc. (NASDAQ:APGN)’s traded shares were 0.43 million. The 52-week high for the APGN share is $31.35, that puts it down -6297.96 from that peak though still a striking 32.65% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.33. The company’s market capitalization is $12.51M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.12 million shares, and the average trade volume was 290.46K shares over the past three months.

Apexigen Inc. (APGN) registered a -0.02% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.02% in intraday trading to $0.49 this Friday, 06/16/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.39%, and it has moved by 29.55% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -95.15%. The short interest in Apexigen Inc. (NASDAQ:APGN) is 0.25 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.38 day(s) to cover.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.5 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.5 million by the end of Sep 2023.

While earnings are projected to return -5.00% in 2023.

APGN Dividends

Apexigen Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Apexigen Inc. (NASDAQ:APGN)’s Major holders

Apexigen Inc. insiders own 7.09% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 12.84%, with the float percentage being 13.82%. Decheng Capital Management III (Cayman), LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 17 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 1.89 million shares (or 7.68% of all shares), a total value of $0.92 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.4 million shares, is of Yu Fan’s that is approximately 1.63% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.2 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Apexigen Inc. (APGN) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 0.25 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.03 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.17 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 91283.0, or about 0.37% of the stock, which is worth about $82154.0.