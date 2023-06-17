Investing Now Could Prove Beneficial For Adicet Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ACET)

During the last session, Adicet Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET)’s traded shares were 0.58 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.21. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.40, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.87% or -$0.13. The company’s market capitalization is $200.33M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.43 million shares, and the average trade volume was 455.14K shares over the past three months.

Adicet Bio Inc. (ACET) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.60. ACET has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.68.

Adicet Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) trade information

Adicet Bio Inc. (ACET) registered a -2.87% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.87% in intraday trading to $4.40 this Friday, 06/16/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -17.76%, and it has moved by -34.03% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -61.27%. The short interest in Adicet Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) is 3.11 million shares and it means that shorts have 9.8 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $25.40, which implies an increase of 82.68% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.00 and $38.00 respectively. As a result, ACET is trading at a discount of -763.64% off the target high and -36.36% off the low.

Adicet Bio Inc. (ACET) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Adicet Bio Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Adicet Bio Inc. (ACET) shares have gone down -58.65% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -30.00% against 12.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -21.40% this quarter and then drop -37.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -87.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $14.25 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.25 million by the end of Sep 2023.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 27.40%. While earnings are projected to return 15.20% in 2023, the next five years will return 29.10% per annum.

ACET Dividends

Adicet Bio Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Adicet Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET)’s Major holders

Adicet Bio Inc. insiders own 3.31% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 105.07%, with the float percentage being 108.66%. Orbimed Advisors LLC. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 167 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 7.45 million shares (or 17.34% of all shares), a total value of $42.9 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.24 million shares, is of RTW Investments LP’s that is approximately 9.87% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $24.43 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Adicet Bio Inc. (ACET) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF owns about 1.54 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.60 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $12.17 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.98 million, or about 2.29% of the stock, which is worth about $8.79 million.