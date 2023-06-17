Intuitive Machines Inc. (NASDAQ: LUNR) Has Grown 1.87% So Far This Year. Does That Mean Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, Intuitive Machines Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR)’s traded shares were 0.77 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.83, reflecting an intraday gain of 9.10% or $0.82. The 52-week high for the LUNR share is $136.00, that puts it down -1283.52 from that peak though still a striking 32.86% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.60. The company’s market capitalization is $771.26M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.48 million shares, and the average trade volume was 864.92K shares over the past three months.

Intuitive Machines Inc. (LUNR) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. LUNR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.01.

Intuitive Machines Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR) trade information

Intuitive Machines Inc. (LUNR) registered a 9.10% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.10% in intraday trading to $9.83 this Friday, 06/16/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 11.83%, and it has moved by 26.03% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 1.87%. The short interest in Intuitive Machines Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR) is 0.55 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.32 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $16.67, which implies an increase of 41.03% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $11.00 and $20.00 respectively. As a result, LUNR is trading at a discount of -103.46% off the target high and -11.9% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $40.5 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $45 million by the end of Mar 2023.

While earnings are projected to return 75.40% in 2023.

LUNR Dividends

Intuitive Machines Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Intuitive Machines Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR)’s Major holders

Intuitive Machines Inc. insiders own 11.49% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 32.99%, with the float percentage being 37.27%. CPMG INC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 43 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 1.32 million shares (or 8.28% of all shares), a total value of $14.27 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.36 million shares, is of Quarry LP’s that is approximately 2.26% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $3.89 million.

Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 16204.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.09 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.33 million market value.