IN8bio Inc. (NASDAQ: INAB) Has Lost -15.58% YTD: Is There Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, IN8bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB)’s traded shares were 0.54 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.95, reflecting an intraday loss of -8.02% or -$0.17. The 52-week high for the INAB share is $3.95, that puts it down -102.56 from that peak though still a striking 47.69% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.02. The company’s market capitalization is $65.64M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.33 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.71 million shares over the past three months.

IN8bio Inc. (INAB) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. INAB has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.27.

IN8bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB) trade information

IN8bio Inc. (INAB) registered a -8.02% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -8.02% in intraday trading to $1.95 this Friday, 06/16/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.45%, and it has moved by -29.86% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -7.58%. The short interest in IN8bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB) is 77310.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.12 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $11.33, which implies an increase of 82.79% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.00 and $14.00 respectively. As a result, INAB is trading at a discount of -617.95% off the target high and -310.26% off the low.

IN8bio Inc. (INAB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that IN8bio Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. IN8bio Inc. (INAB) shares have gone down -2.99% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 19.12% against 12.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 28.90% this quarter and then jump 23.50% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return -74.30% in 2023.

INAB Dividends

IN8bio Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

IN8bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB)’s Major holders

IN8bio Inc. insiders own 25.27% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 8.88%, with the float percentage being 11.88%. Voss Capital, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 22 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 0.34 million shares (or 1.14% of all shares), a total value of $0.66 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.23 million shares, is of Stonegate Investment Group, LLC’s that is approximately 0.78% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.45 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of IN8bio Inc. (INAB) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.13 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.53 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.26 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 68700.0, or about 0.28% of the stock, which is worth about $0.13 million.