Immuneering Corporation (NASDAQ: IMRX) Is Up 66.99% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD, It Is Up 131.13% – What To Do Now

During the last session, Immuneering Corporation (NASDAQ:IMRX)’s traded shares were 0.33 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $11.21, reflecting an intraday gain of 13.81% or $1.36. The 52-week high for the IMRX share is $16.17, that puts it down -44.25 from that peak though still a striking 66.99% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.70. The company’s market capitalization is $339.78M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 76600.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 75.21K shares over the past three months.

Immuneering Corporation (IMRX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. IMRX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.53.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Immuneering Corporation (NASDAQ:IMRX) trade information

Immuneering Corporation (IMRX) registered a 13.81% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 13.81% in intraday trading to $11.21 this Friday, 06/16/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 13.23%, and it has moved by 29.45% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 130.18%. The short interest in Immuneering Corporation (NASDAQ:IMRX) is 1.82 million shares and it means that shorts have 24.14 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $22.00, which implies an increase of 49.05% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $14.00 and $41.00 respectively. As a result, IMRX is trading at a discount of -265.74% off the target high and -24.89% off the low.

Immuneering Corporation (IMRX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Immuneering Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Immuneering Corporation (IMRX) shares have gone up 129.24% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -12.57% against 12.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -20.50% this quarter and then drop -12.20% in the quarter after that.

As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $94k and $38k respectively.

While earnings are projected to return 22.30% in 2023.

IMRX Dividends

Immuneering Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Immuneering Corporation (NASDAQ:IMRX)’s Major holders

Immuneering Corporation insiders own 27.61% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 47.10%, with the float percentage being 65.06%. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 59 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 3.46 million shares (or 11.82% of all shares), a total value of $33.58 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.39 million shares, is of Cormorant Asset Management, LP’s that is approximately 8.16% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $23.17 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Immuneering Corporation (IMRX) shares are Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund owns about 1.58 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.97 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $7.67 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.29 million, or about 4.89% of the stock, which is worth about $6.28 million.