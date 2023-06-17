How Will voxeljet AG (NASDAQ: VJET) Look After It Drops -264.32% From Its Highs?

During the last session, voxeljet AG (NASDAQ:VJET)’s traded shares were 0.34 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.48. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.99, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.65% or $0.07. The 52-week high for the VJET share is $7.25, that puts it down -264.32 from that peak though still a striking 11.06% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.77. The company’s market capitalization is $18.69M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 50250.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 18.19K shares over the past three months.

voxeljet AG (NASDAQ:VJET) trade information

voxeljet AG (VJET) registered a 3.65% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.65% in intraday trading to $1.99 this Friday, 06/16/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 9.87%, and it has moved by 4.75% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -49.23%. The short interest in voxeljet AG (NASDAQ:VJET) is 48530.0 shares and it means that shorts have 5.68 day(s) to cover.

voxeljet AG (VJET) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -119.20% this quarter and then jump 62.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -0.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $5.22 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $7.35 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $6.82 million and $6.14 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -23.50% and then jump by 19.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 33.20%. While earnings are projected to return 8.80% in 2023.

VJET Dividends

voxeljet AG is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 16 and August 21. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

voxeljet AG (NASDAQ:VJET)’s Major holders

voxeljet AG insiders own 21.14% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 20.57%, with the float percentage being 26.08%. AWM Investment Company, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 21 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 1.72 million shares (or 18.61% of all shares), a total value of $3.42 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 100000.0 shares, is of Perkins Capital Management, Inc.’s that is approximately 1.08% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.2 million.

Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 2769.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.01 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5510.0 market value.