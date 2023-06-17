How Will Hesai Group (NASDAQ: HSAI) Look After It Drops -190.99% From Its Highs?

During the last session, Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI)’s traded shares were 0.52 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $10.43, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.96% or -$0.78. The 52-week high for the HSAI share is $30.35, that puts it down -190.99 from that peak though still a striking 29.53% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.35. The company’s market capitalization is $1.32B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.33 million shares, and the average trade volume was 306.08K shares over the past three months.

Hesai Group (HSAI) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. HSAI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.19.

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) trade information

Hesai Group (HSAI) registered a -6.96% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.96% in intraday trading to $10.43 this Friday, 06/16/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 15.89%, and it has moved by 24.76% in 30 days. The short interest in Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) is 0.25 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.68 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $186.97, which implies an increase of 94.42% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $176.02 and $200.34 respectively. As a result, HSAI is trading at a discount of -1820.81% off the target high and -1587.63% off the low.

Hesai Group (HSAI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Hesai Group has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 38.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $58.56 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $59.08 million by the end of Sep 2023.

While earnings are projected to return 69.60% in 2023.

HSAI Dividends

Hesai Group is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI)’s Major holders

Hesai Group insiders own 23.98% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 31.53%, with the float percentage being 41.48%. Lightspeed Opportunity Fund, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 19 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 10.69 million shares (or 11.19% of all shares), a total value of $165.35 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.7 million shares, is of FIL LTD’s that is approximately 1.78% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $26.28 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Hesai Group (HSAI) shares are Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Global Technology Growth Fd and Neuberger & Berman Emerging Markets Equity Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Global Technology Growth Fd owns about 0.18 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.99 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.35 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 50942.0, or about 0.57% of the stock, which is worth about $0.95 million.