How Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAH) Could Be A Loss Maker Since It Is Up 102.56% YTD?

During the last session, Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH)’s traded shares were 0.39 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.58, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.04% or $0.09. The 52-week high for the AVAH share is $2.81, that puts it down -77.85 from that peak though still a striking 57.59% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.67. The company’s market capitalization is $302.46M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.13 million shares, and the average trade volume was 372.89K shares over the past three months.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (AVAH) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.10. AVAH has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.04.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) trade information

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (AVAH) registered a 6.04% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.04% in intraday trading to $1.58 this Friday, 06/16/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 18.80%, and it has moved by 29.51% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -41.26%. The short interest in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) is 2.79 million shares and it means that shorts have 12.87 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.38, which implies a decrease of -14.49% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $0.95 and $2.00 respectively. As a result, AVAH is trading at a discount of -26.58% off the target high and 39.87% off the low.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (AVAH) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -233.30% this quarter and then jump 33.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 4.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $457.58 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $472.29 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $442.95 million and $443.01 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 3.30% and then jump by 6.60% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -420.10% in 2023, the next five years will return 6.23% per annum.

AVAH Dividends

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH)’s Major holders

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. insiders own 6.22% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 89.42%, with the float percentage being 95.35%. Bain Capital Investors, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 123 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 81.6 million shares (or 43.21% of all shares), a total value of $84.86 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 48.66 million shares, is of J.H. Whitney Equity Partners VII, LLC’s that is approximately 25.76% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $50.6 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (AVAH) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Meridian Contrarian Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.39 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.74 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.09 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.08 million, or about 0.57% of the stock, which is worth about $0.84 million.