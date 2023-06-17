How Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ALPN) Could Be A Loss Maker Since It Is Up 53.47% YTD?

During the last session, Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN)’s traded shares were 0.39 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.23. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $11.28, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.49% or $0.38. The 52-week high for the ALPN share is $11.64, that puts it down -3.19 from that peak though still a striking 57.27% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.82. The company’s market capitalization is $546.29M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.16 million shares, and the average trade volume was 123.37K shares over the past three months.

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) trade information

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (ALPN) registered a 3.49% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.49% in intraday trading to $11.28 this Friday, 06/16/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 9.83%, and it has moved by 31.47% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 31.32%. The short interest in Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) is 1.19 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.7 day(s) to cover.

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (ALPN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (ALPN) shares have gone up 67.36% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 17.34% against 13.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 38.30% this quarter and then jump 4.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 17.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $8.85 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $8.85 million by the end of Sep 2023.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -7.00%. While earnings are projected to return 12.60% in 2023.

ALPN Dividends

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN)’s Major holders

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. insiders own 6.43% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 86.09%, with the float percentage being 92.00%. Decheng Capital Management III (Cayman), LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 112 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 6.71 million shares (or 13.99% of all shares), a total value of $51.79 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.69 million shares, is of RA Capital Management, L.P.’s that is approximately 9.77% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $36.19 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (ALPN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.85 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.78 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6.26 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.4 million, or about 0.83% of the stock, which is worth about $3.17 million.