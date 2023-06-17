Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HSDT) On Friday – Up 36.36% From The Lows, What’s Next?

During the last session, Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT)’s traded shares were 0.38 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.19. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.22, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.48% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the HSDT share is $2.76, that puts it down -1154.55 from that peak though still a striking 36.36% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.14. The company’s market capitalization is $6.66M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.07 million shares, and the average trade volume was 570.19K shares over the past three months.

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) trade information

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT) registered a 2.48% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.48% in intraday trading to $0.22 this Friday, 06/16/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 44.77%, and it has moved by 35.78% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -85.13%. The short interest in Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) is 0.24 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.78 day(s) to cover.

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Helius Medical Technologies Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT) shares have gone down -14.88% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 58.65% against 8.60. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 46.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $190k as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $320k by the end of Sep 2023.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 21.80%. While earnings are projected to return 37.40% in 2023.

HSDT Dividends

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT)’s Major holders

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. insiders own 2.36% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.89%, with the float percentage being 2.96%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 23 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 0.26 million shares (or 0.91% of all shares), a total value of $65071.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 56284.0 shares, is of Delta Investment Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.20% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $14341.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT) shares are Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund owns about 21732.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.08 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5954.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 10204.0, or about 0.04% of the stock, which is worth about $2795.0.