HeartBeam Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT): With The Stock Up 58.52 Percent From Its Lows On Friday, What Is In Store For The Company In The Future?

During the last session, HeartBeam Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT)’s traded shares were 0.58 million. The 52-week high for the BEAT share is $6.74, that puts it down -149.63 from that peak though still a striking 58.52% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.12. The company’s market capitalization is $69.90M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.24 million shares, and the average trade volume was 457.20K shares over the past three months.

HeartBeam Inc. (BEAT) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. BEAT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.23.

HeartBeam Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) trade information

The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.66%, and it has moved by 23.85% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 107.69%. The short interest in HeartBeam Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) is 0.18 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.16 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.52, which implies an increase of 58.59% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.55 and $8.00 respectively. As a result, BEAT is trading at a discount of -196.3% off the target high and -105.56% off the low.

HeartBeam Inc. (BEAT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that HeartBeam Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. HeartBeam Inc. (BEAT) shares have gone down -52.63% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 46.54% against 12.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 46.50% this quarter and then jump 63.60% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return -179.90% in 2023.

BEAT Dividends

HeartBeam Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

HeartBeam Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT)’s Major holders