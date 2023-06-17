Granite Ridge Resources Inc. (NYSE: GRNT) Has Been Falling -27.13% Year-To-Date. Troubles Yet To Come?

During the last session, Granite Ridge Resources Inc. (NYSE:GRNT)’s traded shares were 0.37 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.58, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.30% or $0.21. The 52-week high for the GRNT share is $14.00, that puts it down -112.77 from that peak though still a striking 26.75% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.82. The company’s market capitalization is $927.52M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.23 million shares, and the average trade volume was 101.36K shares over the past three months.

Granite Ridge Resources Inc. (GRNT) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. GRNT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.22.

Granite Ridge Resources Inc. (NYSE:GRNT) trade information

Granite Ridge Resources Inc. (GRNT) registered a 3.30% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.30% in intraday trading to $6.58 this Friday, 06/16/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 9.12%, and it has moved by 11.90% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -34.85%. The short interest in Granite Ridge Resources Inc. (NYSE:GRNT) is 0.19 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.92 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $8.00, which implies an increase of 17.75% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.00 and $8.00 respectively. As a result, GRNT is trading at a discount of -21.58% off the target high and -21.58% off the low.

Granite Ridge Resources Inc. (GRNT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Granite Ridge Resources Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Granite Ridge Resources Inc. (GRNT) shares have gone down -22.59% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -52.69% against -25.90.

While earnings are projected to return 141.90% in 2023.

GRNT Dividends

Granite Ridge Resources Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Granite Ridge Resources Inc. is 0.44, with the dividend yield indicating at 6.69 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Granite Ridge Resources Inc. (NYSE:GRNT)’s Major holders

Granite Ridge Resources Inc. insiders own 80.72% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.89%, with the float percentage being 15.00%. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 23 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 3.8 million shares (or 2.86% of all shares), a total value of $22.33 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.79 million shares, is of Marshall Wace LLP’s that is approximately 0.60% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $4.66 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Granite Ridge Resources Inc. (GRNT) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab U.S. Small Cap ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 0.17 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.13 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.51 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 61330.0, or about 0.05% of the stock, which is worth about $0.32 million.